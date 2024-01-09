As Catherine, Princess of Wales turns 42, a look back at her most stylish outfits over the years, including Alexander McQueen wedding dress

Catherine, Princess of Wales is celebrating her birthday today, she turned 42 on January 9th 2024. On the official royal family Instagram account is an unseen photograph of Kate Middleton from the coronation with the caption: "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

It is expected that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will celebrate her birthday privately with her husband Prince William, and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Since becoming part of the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales has grown in confidence when it comes to her fashion and has chosen some truly sensational outfits. Without question, her Alexander McQueen bridal gown was nothing short of a fashion and bridal triumph. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, it featured French Chantilly lace and was the epitome of elegance.

Another of my favourite Kate Middleton dresses over the years has to be the pale pink Jenny Packham dress she chose to wear to the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in London in 20111, just so chic. I also adored the beyond glamorous gown she wore to the No Time to Die premiere in London in September 2021. Also by Jenny Packham, it was a beaded gold dress with a cape.

In 2021, Catherine, Princess of Wales also opted for a very chic all in red look when she launched the “taking action on addiction “ campaign at BAFTA and wore a red pleated Christopher Kane skirt.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is an expert when it comes to dressing for film premieres. I also was a fan of her ‘oh so sophisticated’ off-the shoulder Roland Mouret black-and-white dress that she wore to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022.

I am crazy about polka dots, so it is no surprise that I am a fan of the brown and white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress she wore to Royal Ascot in 2022. Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for what seemed to be a Barbie inspired pink Alexander McQueen trouser suit in 2022 In November 2022, she wore a beautiful Emilia Wickstead coat dress to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in London.

