Kate Middleton wore a royal blue Alexander McQueen coat for Christmas Day 2023. Photograph by Getty

How many of you decided on your Christmas Day 2023 outfit the night before? Or are there some of you out there who decided on it months in advance? Chances are, Kate Middleton knew what she was wearing on Christmas Day in advance. Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has accompanied her husband to Saindringham most Christmases (the royal Christmas day church service did not happen in 2020 and 2021) due to the pandemic.

For Christmas Day 2023, Kate Middleton chose a royal blue Alexander McQueen coat that she accessorised with earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore Gianvito Rossi boots and an Emmy London clutch bag.

Looking back at previous Christmases at Sandringham, Catherine, Princess of Wales, tends to choose colours one would normally associate with the festive period, such as red and green. In 2022, she chose a dark green Alexander McQueen coat that she accessorised with brown suede boots and a feathered hat.

For Christmas Day, 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales (pictured with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) wore a green Alexander McQueen coat. Photograph by Getty

In 2019, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a Catherine Walker grey coat dress, and a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co hat. In 2018, Kate Middleton looked chic in a burgundy Alexander McQueen coat dress, and in 2017, opted for a plaid coat from Miu Miu. In 2016, the Prince and Princess of Wales spent Christmas with Catherine’s parents and Kate chose a brown coat from Hobbs that she has worn on several occasions.

in 2019, Kate Middleton chose a stylish Catherine Walker grey coat dress.

In 2015, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked elegant in a green coat once again, this time it was from Sportsmax. In 2014, Kate Middleton chose a Moloh tweed coat, heels by Emmy shoes and a hat from Lock & Co. In 2013, she looked elegant in an Alexander McQueen tartan coat and in 2011, Kate chose a maroon coloured coat dress.