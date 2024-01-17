The Princess of Wales is "unlikely" to return to public duties until after Easter, a spokesperson said.

Kate Middleton wowed in a recycled Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards. (Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales is in hospital recovering from surgery, according to the royal family.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton went into hospital for abdominal surgery - the nature of which is not known at this time.

They added that the surgery was "successful" but immediate royal engagements have been postponed.

The statement from Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.