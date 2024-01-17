The Princess of Wales has been in hospital on multiple occasions due to an extreme form of morning sickness.

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales is currently in hospital after a "successful" abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

A spokesman confirmed that Kate Middleton's upcoming royal engagements have been put on hold. She will be out of action until at least Easter, they added.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement said.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Hoever, this is not the first time that she has found herself in hospital. During her pregnancies, the Princess of Wales suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which put her in hospital on multiple occasions.

SYMPTOMS OF HYPEREMESIS GRAVIDARUM Prolonged nausea and vomiting Dehydration and dizziness Weight loss

Hyperemesis gravidarum is the medical term for severe vomiting during pregnancy - an extreme version of what is often referred to as morning sickness. According to the NHS, roughly three in every 100 women get hyperemesis gravidarum, although the number could be higher.

