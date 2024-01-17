Buckingham Palace: King Charles to 'attend hospital' for enlarged prostate treatment
The King will seek treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital, Buckingham Palace has announced. In a statement, the palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
This comes as his daughter-in-law, Princess of Wales, is also taking time off from public duties after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, as she is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home.
The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.
