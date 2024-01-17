The Princess of Wales is expected to miss a number of royal engagements while she recuperates from abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales will be stepping back from royal duties following news she is recuperating in hospital after abdominal surgery. The exact reason is unknown but was confirmed to be a ‘planned procedure’.

Despite Kensington Palace refusing to reveal what Kate was being treated for they did say the condition was non-cancerous. A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The future Queen is expected to remain at The London Clinic private hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. Kate is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the Palace said.

The Prince of Wales will also not be undertaking official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home. Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.

There will now be no international travel for the prince and princess in the coming months. The spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Royal duties the Princess of Wales will miss

The Princess of Wales was last seen in public 23 days ago on Christmas Day when she walked to church with the rest of the royal family. She held hands with her daughter Princess Charlotte and looked happy and relaxed as she grinned at well-wishers while strolling to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

During her recuperation, the princess will now miss the Baftas in February, the annual Commonwealth Day service and the St David’s Day Parade at the start of March as well as the St Patrick’s Day parade with the military later the same month.

As the Prince of Wales is also temporarily stopping official duties to care for his wife and children the couple’s reported trip to Italy in the spring looks in jeopardy, with the pair not expected to carry out any overseas travel in the coming months.