Emmy Awards 2024 Worst Dressed: Selena Gomez, Alex Borstein and Laverne Cox failed to impress
The Emmy Awards 2024 worst dressed stars included Selena Gomez, Alex Borstein and Laverne Cox
I am most certainly a fan of Selena Gomez, but most definitely not when it comes to her fashion sense! After wearing a less than flattering red Giorgio Armani gown to the 2024 Golden Globes, Selena opted for a maroon custom Oscar de la Renta dress adorned with 450,000 sequins for the Emmy Awards 2024. Unfortunately for her, the sequins didn’t help and I personally think it was unflattering.
I also was not a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein’s choice of outfit for the Emmy Awards 2024. The black and red number was the antithesis of chic and just looked so tacky. Alex, it’s time to enlist the help of a new stylist! The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore decided daring was best for the Emmy Awards 2024, but she was wrong! Had her stylist decided to wake up in the middle of night and take their scissors to the dress as unfortunately for Sabrina, that’s what it looked like!
Mmm, what’s your view on optical illusion dresses? Well, my view is that they don’t work on the red carpet, well I would go as far as to say that they don’t work anywhere! Influencer Emma Brooks was obviously trying to make an impression when it came to her Grecian style optical illusion dress, but it made the wrong impression!
Laverne Cox looked like she had put the bins out before attending the Emmy Awards as it would seem that her gown looked like it was inspired by black bin bags! Actress Angela Gibbs' dress gave me a headache as the heavily patterned dress jarred with the step-and-repeat board.
As for writer Neena Beber’s mustard coloured dress, it was most certainly a mistake. I have no issue with the colour mustard, but it was deeply unflattering.
