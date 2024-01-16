Emmy Awards 2024: Succession dominates while Elton John also awarded - full list of winners
It was a swansong for “Succession” at the 2024 Emmy Awards, with it’s expected domination of the proceedings taking place - full list of winners
“Succession,” the critically acclaimed HBO series that concluded in 2023, earned what could be its final flowers during the 2024 Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California a few hours ago. The series picked up Best Drama, Best Actor and Best Actress for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and Jesse Armstrong earned the Best Writing gong.
It was another clutch of awards for FX’s “The Bear,” winning Best Comedy Series and both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri picking up the acting awards in the comedy category, with Netflix’s limited series, “Beef,” earning the award for Best Limited Series and it’s actors, Steve Yuen and Ali Wong, both picking up the acting awards for a limited series.
Jennifer Coolidge, who many hope might make a cameo in the forthcoming third season of “The White Lotus,” once again earned the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama series, and it was also an evening of celebrations for Sir Elton John. His live performance, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” earned him the Emmy for Best Variety Special - a fitting award from his final set of shows as part of his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” world tour.
The full list of winners from the 2024 Emmy Awards is below.
2024 Emmy Awards - full list of winners
Drama series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession – WINNER
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear – WINNER
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Lead actress in a drama series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Limited or anthology series
- Beef – WINNER
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Variety special (live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Directing for a drama series
- Benjamin Caron, Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
- Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel , Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Writing for a drama series
- Beau Willimon, Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
- Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
- Jake Schreier, Beef
- Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Talk series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Writing for a variety series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Writing for a comedy series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
- Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Directing for a comedy series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- Tim Burton, Wednesday
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Scripted variety series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting actor in a drama series
- F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
