With only a few hours left to go until the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, NationalWorld takes a last look at the betting odds ahead of the ceremony

It’s a mere few hours before the world of television celebrates the last 12 months of programming with the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson. It marks one final time that “Succession” will dominate proceedings at the event, with the final season having come to its stunning conclusion last year - and with it, the boast of being nominated 27 times at this year’s ceremony.

Naturally, when it comes to the television awards presented at the ceremony, “Succession” looks to be the odds-on favourite to sweep the awards in each category it is in, with Unibet updating the current odds going into the event, which begins at 1am GMT. Kieran Culkin, ahead of appearing at the Sundance Film Festival in Jessie Eisenberg’s latest directorial effort, “A Real Pain,” and Sarah Snook could earn their second awards of the season, with both the favourite to collect the Emmy for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama, to join the Golden Globe award they each received last week.

“Succession” is also the overwhelming favourite to win Outstanding Drama Series, with its closest rival, “The Last of Us,” having odds of 9/1 as opposed to the almost pointless task of betting on the former with odds currently at 1/50. But it’s the story in the “Best Actress in a Drama” category that has some attention - despite Sarah Snook being the favourite to win the awards, “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey is the second favourite to win the awards - and knowing how uncanny awards ceremonies can be, there might be room for an upset. But it’s a mighty big ask.

So who are the current betting favourites in the television categories Unibet has on offer to have a flutter on? NationalWorld takes a look at how the Emmy odds stand as of this afternoon GMT.

What are the current betting odds for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards?

All details correct as of writing

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession is the overwhelmingy favourite to claim it's last Emmy Awards this evening.

Succession: 1/50

The Last of Us: 9/1

The White Lotus: 10/1

Better Call Saul: 20/1

House of the Dragon: 33/1

The Crown: 33/1

Andor: 40/1

Yellowjackets: 50/1

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear: 1/4

Ted Lasso: 5/2

Abbott Elementary: 9/1

Barry: 14/1

Jury Duty: 25/1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 25/1

Only Murders in the Building: 40/1

Wednesday: 50/1

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear): 1/20

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso): 13/2

Bill Hader (Barry): 14/1

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building): 13/1

Jason Segel (Shrinking): 33/1

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary): 1/10

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel): 4/1

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday): 13/2

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me): 10/1

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face): 25/1

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

US actor Kieran Culkin, winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for "Succession," poses in the press room during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Kieran Culkin (Succession): 1/4

Jeremy Strong (Succession): 9/2

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul): 5/1

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us): 9/1

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man): 20/1

Brian Cox (Succession) 25/1

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession): 1/50

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets): 13/2

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us): 10/1

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale): 33/1

Keri Russell (The Diplomat): 33/1

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters): 50/1

How can I watch the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 in the United Kingdom?