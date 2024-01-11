It’s lights, camera and action for the new season of “The White Lotus,” as Mike White and crew venture off to Thailand for the long-awaited follow-up.

There’s much anticipation in the air as more news starts to emerge regarding the new season of Mike White’s award-winning HBO anthology, “The White Lotus,” which will begin production, according to Variety, in February 2024. Several performers have already been confirmed as cast for the new series - just don’t ask about when it’s going to be released, as even its creator will tell you that the “Hollywood Strikes” pushed everything back.

But the scripts have been completed and sound to be of a similar calibre as the past two seasons. Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Rothwell admitted as such during an interview with Vanity Fair: “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them. The scripts are a testament to Mike’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer.

“And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up because it’s going to get real!”

So who will be joining who we can only assume will be Belinda once again in the new season of “The White Lotus,” and what could the themes be this time around compared to the themes in the previous two seasons?

Who has been cast so far for “The White Lotus” Season 3?

[Clockwise from top left] Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Natasha Rothwell have all been confirmed as appearing in "The White Lotus" Season 3 (Credit: Getty Images)

So far, several media outlets including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed the following performers have been cast in the next season of “The White Lotus.”

Carrie Coon

Parker Posey

Jason Isaacs

Leslie Bibb

Dom Hetrakul

Michelle Monaghan

Tayme Thapthimthong

Natasha Rothwell

Where is Season 3 of “The White Lotus” being filmed?

Variety exclusively reported in March 2023 that the new series would be filmed in Thailand with production scheduled to commence in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February. HBO has collaborated with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third instalment.

What could Season 3 of “The White Lotus” be based on?

That is one of the biggest questions hanging around the new season, apart from “When is The White Lotus Season 3 out,” but creator Mike White had once discussed that each season had a theme - the first season based on money, the second season on sex and lust, with him stating that perhaps the third season might be based on spirituality.

That led to discussions about the new season possibly satirizing new-age spirituality and mysticism, due to the location in Thailand. That rumour was further compounded when Natasha Rothwell was cast in the new season; she had previously played Belinda in the first season, who looked to start her holistic therapy centre - perhaps after the death of Tanya McQuoid (played by Jennifer Coolidge) Belinda came into some more revenue to expand internationally?

Where can I watch the first two seasons of “The White Lotus” in the UK?