The Bear is returning to Disney+ for season 2 with Jeremy Allen White returning as chef Carmy

Season one of The Bear proved to be very successful - it landed on the Nielsen’s top 10 streamed shows within days of its release, with 349 million minutes watched. The series followed a young chef, Carmy, from a fine dining restaurant who returns to his hometown of Chicago following the suicide of his brother, Michael.

Carmy takes over his brother’s failing sandwich shop, The Beef, and contends with Michael’s debts, a messy and uncared for kitchen, and loudmouth staff. The second season will focus on Carmy’s plans to open his new restaurant, The Bear, with the same team of kitchen staff that he managed to whip into shape in the first season.

The show is intense and chaotic, mirroring the world of kitchens across the world - and the season two trailer suggests that there will be more of the same. The expanded second season, which features two more episodes, will see Carmy continue to resolve his grief over his brother’s death as he once again throws himself into his job.

Season two will also introduce some well-known guest stars including Marvel actor Will Poulter and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2

Who is in the cast of The Bear season 2?

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, the stress-fuelled award-winning New York City chef now working in Chicago at his late brother’s failing sandwich shop, The Beef. Other cast members in season two of The Bear include:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

José Cervantes as Angel

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Richard Esteras as Manny

Chris Witaske as Pete

Molly Gordon as Claire

Jon Bernthal as Michael "Mikey" Berzatto

Amy Morton as Nancy Chore

Joel McHale

Molly Ringwald

Will Poulter

Robert Townsend

Bob Odenkirk

When is the release date of The Bear season 2?

The second season of The Bear lands in the US on Hulu at midnight on 22 June, but UK viewers will have a little longer to wait.

The series will air on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 19 July - there are 10 episodes in the series and they will all be released in one go, both in the US and the UK. You can watch the first season of The Bear on Disney+ now.

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 2?