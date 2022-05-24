The star, who recently starred in action blockbuster Nobody, was taken to hospital after he collapsed while filming season six of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk: Why was Better the Call Saul star taken to hospital? (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

The midseason finale of Better Call Saul has aired in the UK.

Filming was thrown into chaos, however, when Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalised after collapsing while filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor was taken to hospital and remained there overnight, it has been reported by celebrity news site TMZ and Reuters.

What happened to Bob Odenkirk?

Odenkirk, 58, was filming for the sixth and final series of the hit AMC series, Better Call Saul, when he collapsed.

His management later issued a statement to say that Odenkirk was in a "stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident".

Odenkirk's son Nate also tweeted an update on his father's condition, saying: "He's going to be okay."

A number of his co-stars and friends from the acting world voiced support for Odenkirk following reports of his hospitalisation.

Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-star, Michael McKean, wrote: “Sending huge love to our @MrBobOdenkirk. You got this brother.”

Actor Sterling K Brown described Odenkirk as an “exceptional human being” and wished him a “speedy and full recovery”.

Comedian Tim Heidecker wrote: “Let’s all please keep our Godfather @mrbobodenkirk in our thoughts tonight as it appears he’s in the hospital! Love you bob!”

Who is Bob Odenkirk?

Odenkirk is a 58-year old Emmy-winning actor and comedy writer, best known for his leading role in the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who uses the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

McGill originally appeared in a relatively small role in the hit series Breaking Bad.

The show explores the character’s backstory, with the events depicted taking place before Breaking Bad.

The show is highly regarded by critics and audiences, and Odenkirk has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role.

Odenkirk recently starred in his first feature-length film, action thriller Nobody which has been well-received.

Prior to taking on these roles Odenkirk was best known as a comedy writer.

He has previously won two Emmys for his writing on late night shows in the US, including Saturday Night Live.