Better Call Saul has been nominated for more Emmys than any other series that hasn’t won the award

This year, 16 months after the show came to a dramatic end, bringing the story of Saul Goodman full circle, the series gets its final bite of the cherry at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The series is far from the only popular series to be overlooked by the Emmys, but it does take the cake for nominations without a win. Can 2024 offer an eleventh hour surprise for Slippin’ Jimmy?

Better Call Saul is yet to win a single Primetime Emmy award

How many times has Better Call Saul been nominated for an Emmy?

With the latest seven nominations going into the 2024 Emmy Awards, Better Call Saul has now been nominated a staggering 53 times, but is yet to win a single one.

The show has been nominated for Outstanding Drama series six times, and Bob Odenkirk has also been nominated in the category of Lead Actor in a Drama Series six times - with Rhea Seehorn, the show’s writers and director, also receiving multiple nods, but as yet failing to convert any into award wins.

Better Call Saul is currently in league with other uber popular shows never to have one the most prestigious of TV awards. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Bojack Horseman, Parks and Recreation, and The Wire, also never won an Emmy.

Better Call Saul is up against stiff Emmy competition from The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and more at the 2024 awards show

But Better Call Saul leads the way for having the most nominations without a single win - in a distant second place is 1980s sitcom Newhart, with 25 nods. If Better Call Saul continues its Emmy drought this year it will have no further opportunities to win, and will take on the dubious accolade of having more than twice as many nominations as any other show not to have won an Emmy.

Why is Better Call Saul nominated for the 2024 Primetime Emmys?

Despite ending in 2022, Better Call Saul is still eligible for the 2024 Emmys. This is because the final episodes aired on TV in the US in August 2022, within the timeframe for nominations which were announced in July 2023.

Other shows which finished in 2022 but are up for nominations this year include Andor, House of the Dragon, and Wednesday.