The Emmys 2024 is nearly upon us, NationalWorld takes a look back at the worst dresses over the years, including Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow

In case you hadn’t noticed, awards season is in full swing, and here at NationalWorld, we couldn’t be more excited. The 2024 Emmys takes place on Monday January 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and we can’t wait to see who will be the winners on the night. We or I specifically can’t wait to see the Emmys 2024 red carpet, which leads me onto taking a look at the worst dressed stars over the years.

For some reason, Kendall Jenner decided to wear a latex polo neck under her red floral Richard Quinn dress to the 2019 Emmy Awards. Some may call it risk-taking and fashion forward, the dress was straight off Richard Quinn’s Spring 2020 runway, but I think the overall look was a fashion fail rather than a fashion success.

Next up is Gwyneth Paltrow. It may have been vintage Valentino, but that doesn’t excuse the Hollywood star for her choice of dress for the 2019 Emmy Awards. Featuring black organza leaves (resembling feathers) on the sleeves, with a sheer detail, it did nothing to enhance the Hollywood star’s figure.

For the 2014 Emmy awards, Lena Dunham opted for a tulle Giambattista Valli ensemble that was a frou frou horror show. Don’t get me wrong, I love the colour pink, but the frilly skirt with the sleeveless shirt was just too too much.

Fast forward again to the 2019 Emmy Awards when Amy Adams donned a Fendi Fall 2019 couture dress. She teamed it with a neutral slip underneath which somehow gave it much more of a matronly feel. Back again to 2004. Sopranos star Edie Falco seemed to use her curtains for inspiration when it came to her dress for the Emmy Awards. Not a good look Edie!

In 2022, Julia Garner decided to wear a Gucci black velvet dress featuring a diamond-shape stomach cutout detailing, it looked somewhat bizarre and was most certainly a fashion fail. Also, in 2022, Laura Linney opted for a black and white gown with ruffles around the neck and below her hips, it was simply odd!

Finally, at the 2022 Emmys, Yellowjackets actress Jasmin Savoy-Brown wore a cutout dress from Christopher Kane’s fall 2022 collection. Although some fashion critics placed her on their best dressed list, in my opinion, it was the antithesis of chic.

