Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell, and Lauren Ambrose are all joining Yellowjackets for its upcoming second series

Yellowjackets, the smash hit drama about a group of girls stranded in the wilderness, is returning this March for its second series. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty are all set to return, with Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Juliette Lewis continuing to play their present day counterparts.

The second series, which will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK, will also see Elijah Wood and Lauren Ambrose joining the cast and appearing in the present day side of the Yellowjackets storyline.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second series of Yellowjackets ahead of its release this March.

What’s it about?

Yellowjackets is a survival drama unfolding across two timelines. In 1996, a girls’ soccer team crashland in the wilderness, stranded with no way home; in the present day, the adult survivors reckon with what they had to do to survive, and the lingering presence of dark forces. (Was something supernatural going on? Did they resort to cannibalism? Possibly, and probably.)

The official synopsis for S2 reveals that “the Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.”

Who stars in Yellowjackets?

Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Sophie NÃ©lisse as Teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets, gathered in the snow (Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

In the present day, Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us) plays Shauna, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) plays Misty, Tawny Cypress (Heroes) plays Tai, and Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales) plays Natalie.

Meanwhile in 1996, Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief) plays Shauna, Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream 6) plays Taissa, Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett) plays Natalie, and Sammi Hanratty (The Greening of Whitney Brown) plays Misty.

Joining the cast in Series 2 are Lauren Ambrose (Servant) as the adult Van, Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as the adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as Walter, a citizen detective who tangles with Misty.

Who writes and directs?

Yellowjackets was created by husband and wife writing team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who previously wrote for the crime drama Narcos and its spinoff Narcos: Mexico, as well as the science fiction anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere.

Daisy von Scherler Mayer is directing the first episode of Season 2, having previously directed the penultimate episode of Season 1 (the ‘doomcoming’ episode). Prior to working on Yellowjackets, Mayer directed episodes of Bosch, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Y: The Last Man among other shows.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Yellowjackets Season 2 will begin on Friday 24 March, with new episodes airing weekly through to Friday 14 May. In the UK, you’ll be able to watch the series on Paramount+, which you can sign up for here.

In the US, Yellowjackets will be available to stream exclusively on Showtime. You can sign up for that here.

How many episodes are there?

Yellowjackets Season 2 will have nine episodes - one fewer than the first season - of around an hour long each.

Where is Yellowjackets filmed?

Yellowjackets is filmed in Vancouver in Canada. While the present day scenes are set in New Jersey, it’s not wholly clear where the 1996 wilderness scenes are set - though the characters believe that, from their flight path, they must be somewhere near Ontario.

Will there be a Yellowjackets season 3?

Yes, there will! Yellowjackets was officially renewed for a third series in December 2022, with the team behind the show having spoken more than once about their plans for a five season arc on the series.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Lyle and Nickerson indicated their plans were to begin writing S3 in April 2023, shortly after finishing post production on S2 - they did also note, however, that the possibility of a writers’ strike in summer 2023 would delay that.

Why should I watch it?