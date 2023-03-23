This week, Alex reviews Succession and Yellowjackets, Steven reflects on Boris Johnson drama This England, and Kelly introduces us to Sam Heughan

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, our much-missed news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. In this week’s episode, we’re joined by star of the silver screen – Outlander himself! – Sam Heughan, who reveals what’s on his watchlist.

As ever, we kick things off by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. When he wasn’t busy sightseeing, Steven spent his holiday last week catching up on the most recent series of Netflix’s Queer Eye – a pandemic staple for Kelly, back in the day. Since we recorded last week’s podcast, Alex has watched 24 episodes of television, and shares his thoughts on Shrinking, Extrapolations, Fleishman is in Trouble, and the new series of Yellowjackets. (There’s still five or six other shows he didn’t mention, but still.) Meanwhile, Kelly has finally finished BBC One crime drama Better, and started watching new reality TV show Rise and Fall.

Sam Heughan stopped by Screen Babble towers to share what he’s been watching recently too. Of course, you’ll have to listen to find out what, but for all the dedicated Heughanheads among you we’ve got a special Outlander themed quiz. Can you guess the answer? And, more importantly, could Kelly and Steven?

Next, Alex discusses the new series of Succession. Is it as good as ever? Yes. Does Cousin Greg have great scenes? Yes. Are we allowed to tell you anything more than that? No. Will you be watching anyway? Yes, of course.

Finally, Steven takes us back to the future with a look at pandemic drama This England. Three years since the first lockdown was called, how well does this series capture that period? Is Kenneth Branagh a good Boris Johnson? How soon is too soon? And does it let Johnson off the hook in the end anyway?

Listen to Screen Babble #18 here…

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Outlander is available on Lionsgate+, which you can either subscribe to individually or as an add on via Amazon Prime Video.

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix, while Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is available on Hayu, which you can subscribe to as an add on via Amazon Prime Video.

Shrinking and Extrapolations are both available to stream on Apple TV+.

Fleishman is in Trouble is available on Disney+.

Rise and Fall is airing nightly on Channel 4, with every episode available to watch on All4.

Succession Series 4 begins on Sky Atlantic on Monday 27 March.

Yellowjackets Season 2 begins on Paramount+ on Friday 24 March. You can watch the very first episode of the first series on YouTube.

