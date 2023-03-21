The Marvel actress is expected to testify during the trial at a Utah court

A trial involving claims of a "hit-and-run" ski crash against actress Gwyneth Paltrow has begun in Utah. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in court for the first day of a civil trial in which she is alleged to have taken part in a “hit-and-run” skiing accident.

The actress, known for her roles in the Oscar Award-winning film Shakespeare in Love and Seven, is accused of crashing into 76-year-old Terry Sanderson while in 2016. Mr Sanderson’s legal team claim that Paltrow’s negligence caused the collision b between the tow, however Paltrow has counter-sued Mr Sanderson claiming that he had crashed into her.

Mr Sanderson has claimed that Paltrow caused major injuries after skiing “out of control”. Paltrow however claims that he had sought to exploit her fame and wealth and exaggerated his injuries.

The trial began on 21 March at a Utah court. It is expected to last until 30 March.

Here’s everything you need to know about what happened and what has been claimed by both parties. =

What has Gwyneth Paltrow been accused of?

Mr Sanderson claimed in the lawsuit that Ms Paltrow crashed into him while they were both skiing separately in the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah seven years ago. He claims that the actress skied “out of control”, adding that the crash caused a “brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

Paltrow is then alleged to have left the scene while Mr Sanderson was still lying in the snow injured. Ms Sanderson also claimed that a ski instructor who had been teaching Paltrow at the time also failed to help him and would later make a “false report to protect his client”.

In his original claim from 2019, Mr Sanderson’s legal team said: "This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

In response to Mr Sanderson’s allegations, Paltrow has counter-sued the retired optometrist. She claims that in fact the opposite happened during the incident, alleging that he hit her with a “full body blow”.

In the counterclaim, Paltrow said that the alleged collision led her to stop skiing for the day with her family. However, the actress said that Mr Sanderson apologised to her at the scene of the crash and told her that he was fine.

What happened in court?

Paltrow was in attendance for the opening day of the trial. She is expected to testify over the next week.

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages for physical harm and emotional distress. He had initially filed for damages worth $3.1 million, however this was dropped in favour for the smaller amount.

Robert Sykes, the attorney representing Mr Sanderson, said in court: “It’s the uphill skiers’ responsibility to yield the right of way to the people below … especially on a beginner run. They know that skiers may be less experienced and that skiers below them trust that the ones coming behind are paying attention.”

In her counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking Mr Sanderson to cover attorney fees as well as $1million dollars in damages. Throughout her claim, she added that Mr Sanderson attempted to exploit her wealth as well as her fame as well as exaggerating his injuries.

Previously, Paltrow’s legal team said: “He demanded Ms Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations.”