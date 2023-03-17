Hollywood star was best known for his roles in John Wick, The Wire, Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil and more

John Wick and The Wire star Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60, his representatives have confirmed.

The US actor died on Friday (17 March) morning, according to his publicist. He played Charon in all four of the John Wick films, starring Keanu Reeves, the last of which is due for UK release next week.

During a storied career he had starring roles in HBO’s The Wire, the sci-fi series Fringe, Netflix’s Resident Evil and many more. Reddick also received acclaim for his voice acting roles in video games such as Destiny and Destiny 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn and 2022’s Horizon: Forbidden West.

Prior to his death, Reddick had completed a number of press interviews for John Wick 4. In a joint statement shared with US media outlets, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski described him as a “consummate professional”.

Is Lance Reddick’s cause of death known?

Announcing the actor’s death, his publicity said he died from natural causes. He was 60 and is survived by his wife Stephanie Day and their two children.

What has been said about his death?

Keanu Reeves and John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski issued a statement following the news of Reddick’s death. It read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick.

“He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Tributes to Reddick flooded in via social media. Reddick’s co star in The Wire, Wendell Pierce, described the actor as “a man of great strength and grace”, and said his death was “sudden, unexpected, sharp, painful grief for our artistic family”.

Lance Reddick has died. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

“As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class,” he tweeted, alongside a picture of Reddick. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Reddick had a long and varied career

Reddick began his screen career in the mid-1990s, with guest roles on series including The Nanny and New York Undercover, going on to big-screen roles in Great Expectations and The Siege. He later landed the part of Cedric Daniels in the popular HBO drama The Wire, appearing in all 60 episodes alongside stars including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Wendell Pierce.

He had a long and varied career across TV, film and video games. After the end of The Wire, he went on to appear in Fox’s sci-fi series Fringe, appearing in all five seasons between 2008 and 2013.

Reddick played Charon, the impassive hotel concierge at New York’s criminal underground hub, The Continental Hotel, in the high-octane John Wick films. The fourth one is due to be released in the UK next week.

Prior to his death he had returned as Charon in spin-off movie Ballerina, which is currently in post-production. He will also appear in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Reddick also carved out a career as a voice actor in the video game career. Among his best known roles was Commander Zavala in Destiny and Destiny 2. The most recent Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall released at the end of February.

