The crime series stars Paula Malcolmson as detective Colette Cunningham

New crime drama Redemption is set to launch on ITV and ITVX tonight (17 March). Filmed in Ireland the six-part crime thriller features an impressive cast including The Hunger Games’ Paula Malcolmson, alongside Keith McErlean (Vikings) and Derry Girls Siobhán McSweeney.

Created by Sean Cook (Holby City) the seriesis set in Dublin and tells the story of DI Colette Cunningham (Paula Malcolmson) who moves from Liverpool to Ireland after the death of her estranged daughter. It was co-commissioned between ITV and Virgin Media One and previously aired in Ireland in April 2022 to much acclaim from viewers.

So, where actually was Redemption filmed in Ireland and when will it drop on ITV? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Redemption about?

Redemption is a crime thriller set in Dublin. According to the official synopsis from ITV, it reads: “Liverpool-based DI Colette Cunningham learns that her estranged daughter Kate has taken her own life. Kate disappeared without a trace when she was 17 and had been living in Dublin for the last 20 years as Stacey Lockley. Colette is suddenly thrown into Stacey’s life having been named guardian of her teenagers, Cara and Liam. Joining the Dublin Central police service, Colette adjusts to life in Dublin and her new role as grandparent. Curious about who her daughter became, something about Stacey’s final month doesn’t seem to add up and Colette sets out to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s death.”

Paula Malcolmson as DCI Collette Cunningham in Redemption, taking a phone call as an arrest is carried out behind her (Credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer?

Tall Story Pictures released a trailer on Twitter, you can watch it below here.

Where was Redemption filmed?

Redemption was filmed in Ireland, with scenes taking place in and around Dublin. Locations featuring as a backdrop around the city include landmarks such as Trinity College, the Dublin docks and the industrial estate located in the north of the city.

Paula Malcolmson as Colette Cunningham in Redemption (Photo: ITV PLC)

Speaking to ITV about filming in Ireland, executive producer Catherine Oldfield said: “I’ve never seen Dublin look better. I’ve been trying to make a show in Ireland for years, because I love the country, and I love Dublin in particular. I’d never managed it until now, so I was delighted to get this opportunity.”

Oldfield continued: “Dublin looks a billion dollars on screen, and John was keen to feature bits of the city that you might not have necessarily seen before, the areas that aren’t shown a lot on TV. Of course, we’ve got the shots of places like beautiful Trinity College, but we also go down on the docks, and to the warehouses, back streets and more industrial areas too.”

Redemption was filmed in Dublin, Ireland (Photo: ITV PLC)

Whilst Redemption lead actress Malcolmson reflected that being home was “actually beautiful”. Reported by the Mirror, the Belfast born actress who has spent 30 years working in Los Angeles said: “Everybody was here. And I was here, which is actually beautiful. It was sort of a great excuse for me to be back. And this was the longest I’ve worked here.”

When can I watch Redemption on ITV?