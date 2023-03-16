Paula Malcolmson stars as a veteran detective taking care of her grandchildren after the death of her daughter in Irish crime drama Redemption

Redemption, a new crime drama starring Paula Malcolmson, is coming to ITV this March. The series, which also stars Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham and Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, follows a veteran police detective from Liverpool to Ireland after the death of her estranged daughter.

Named as guardian to grandchildren she didn’t know she had, DI Colette Cunningham starts to adjust to a new life in Ireland – while also investigating exactly what happened to her daughter. Was it, as everyone thinks, a suicide... or was it something more sinister?

The series, which aired to much acclaim in Ireland in 2022, looks like one for fans of Happy Valley to check out in particular.

Here’s everything you need to know about Redemption ahead of its ITV release date.

What is it about?

According to the official ITV synopsis, Redemption follows Liverpool based DI Colette Cunningham as she “learns that her estranged daughter Kate has taken her own life. Kate disappeared without a trace when she was 17 and had been living in Dublin for the last 20 years as Stacey Lockley. Colette is suddenly thrown into Stacey’s life having been named guardian of her teenagers, Cara and Liam.”

“Joining the Dublin Central police service, Colette adjusts to life in Dublin and her new role as grandparent. Curious about who her daughter became, something about Stacey’s final month doesn’t seem to add up and Colette sets out to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s death.”

Who stars in Redemption?

Paula Malcolmson as DCI Collette Cunningham in Redemption, taking a phone call as an arrest is carried out behind her (Credit: ITV)

Paula Malcomson plays Colette Cunningham, a detective who moves to Ireland after the death of her daughter. Malcolmson is perhaps best known for playing Trixie in the HBO drama Deadwood, but you might also recognise her as Abby in Ray Donovan, Amanda Graystone in Caprica, or Katniss’ mother in The Hunger Games.

Thaddea Graham plays Siobhán Wilson, Colette’s new partner in the Dublin police force. Graham is probably best known for playing Bel on Doctor Who, but you might also recognise her from the horror/comedy Wreck and the David Nichol adaptation Us; she can next be seen in the upcoming fourth series of Sex Education.

They’re joined by Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Extraordinary) as Jane Connolly, Keith McErlean (The Blackwater Lightship) as Patrick Fannon, Ian Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Niall Kilduff, and Patrick Martins (The Confessions of Frannie Langton) as Luke Byrne among others.

Who writes and directs Redemption?

Redemption was created by Sean Cook, a screenwriter who has previously worked on The Last Ship, The Code, and Holby City. Joining him in writing episodes for the series are Noel Farragher (Law & Order: UK, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and newcomer Susan E Connolly.

Filmmaker John Hayes, best known for his work on Dublin Murders and Bancroft, directed all six episodes of Redemption.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Redemption’s release date?

Redemption is set to begin on ITV1 on Friday 17 March at 9pm, with new episodes airing at the same time each week thereafter. You’ll also be able to watch the series on ITVX, the online streaming service that can be found here.

The series – which is a co-production with the Irish broadcaster Virgin Media Television – previously aired on Virgin Media One in April 2022.

How many episodes are there?

Redemption is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes.

Where was Redemption filmed?

Redemption was filmed in and around Dublin, Ireland – which, conveniently enough, is also where the story is set.

Will there be a Redemption Series 2?

We don’t know just yet, although the series was very successful for Virgin Media One on its Irish broadcast last year; as soon as there’s an official comment from the production team we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

