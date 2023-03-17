Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, it has been announced

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family has said.

The businesswoman died on Thursday (16 March) evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer. She was made an CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ann Summers was launched in 1970, with a store in Marble Arch in London, and it has gone on to become a fixture of high streets across the country. It currently has 80 stores in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.

It was named after Annice Summers.

Jacqueline Gold had been going through treatement for breast cancer for seven years. Here is what has been said:

What has her family said about the death?

A family statement said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.”

Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

“Jacqueline is best-known for founding Ann Summers and leading a business run by women, for women. She was also an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From an internship to Chief Executive Officer in less than 10 years, her determination and commitment to creating a unique retail offering led to the creation of a multi-channel retail chain, consisting of retail stores, direct sales ambassadors, and a fast growing online and third-party business. It is her vision and creativity that saw Ann Summers grow from an unknown brand to a British household name and stable of the British high street.

“In recognition of Jacqueline’s significant achievements during her 40-year career, she was awarded a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.”

The family statement continued: “Jacqueline’s death comes just two months after the passing of her father, David Gold, the Joint-Chairman of West Ham United FC. The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at Ann Summers are with Jacqueline’s husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, and sister Vanessa at this extremely sad time.”

What was her cause of death?

Her sister Vanessa said: “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey. In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister, and best friend”.