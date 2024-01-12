Good Week/Bad Week: Selena Gomez, Roisin Currie of Greggs and Paula Vennells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was certainly an eclectic mix of individuals this week on Good Week/Bad Week, just the way I like it! National World's Editor Nancy Fielder and I discussed Selena Gomez, Roisin Currie of Greggs and of course Paula Vennells, the former CEO of the Post Office. First up was Selena Gomez and Nancy and I didn't totally agree when it came to whether it had been a good week or bad one for the Hollywood star.

Selena Gomez revealed she is taking a social media break after the drama that followed the Golden Globes. For those of you who don't know, Kylie Jenner reportedly didn't allow Selena to have a photograph with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Selena was then apparently seen gossing with Taylor Swift about it! As both of us agreed, what is wrong with a good gossip?! Where we disagreed was when it came to her dress.

I personally was not a fan of the gown she wore the Golden Globes, in fact that is being too polite! She wore a red dress with an asymmetrical hemline that unfortunately just looked weird and far from stylish! Better luck next time Selena when it comes to your gown!

Next up is Greggs and their chief executive Roisin Currie, who has most certainly had a good week. Greggs reported strong sales growth and are set to open up to 160 additional stores this year. In the three months to December 30, 2023, their sales had risen 9.4% and according to Greggs, festive bakes, chocolate orange muffins and Christmas lunch baguettes were in 'high demand.'

From a very good week to a very bad week and yes, we are talking about Paula Vennells, the former chief executive officer of the Post Office. Although she handed back her CBE this week, and said she was "truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon (accounting software) system," as far as I am concerned, these were hollow words.

The plight of the former sub-postmasters and their families is truly awful and it is most certainly one of the most appalling scandals of recent times.