Luke Littler was most certainly not a household name in 2023, but things are very different for the nearly 17 year old in 2024. Nicknamed 'The Nuke,' Luke Littler lost out to Luke Humphries in the final of the World Darts Championship, whcih was watched by an incredible 4.8m viewers (including myself!). Before you think I have jumped on the darts bandwagon, think again! For a couple of years I have been a fan of darts player Fallon Sherrock and although I don't watch darts regularly, I did watch her in the first round of the Championship, but unfortunately she lost.

Now back to Luke Littler! Although I am not sure Nancy is going to become a darts fan anytime soon, she too has been impressed by the maturity of Luke. We both wish him well for the coming year and am sure he is going to achive even more in 2024.

From a 16 year old to a 57 year old and more specifically Rick Astley. He was joined by special guests like Rylan Clark and Sharleen Spiteri on the BBC One show, 'Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve.' Rick also performed at Glastonbury 2023, so is definitely appealing to a whole new audience.

Another star who is having somewhat of a renaissance is Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Her 22-year old hit song Murder On The Dancefloor features in one of the last scenes of the must see Amazon Prime show Saltburn. It has recently climbed to No.1 in the UK Spotify charts, which is some achievement.