Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named as the biggest 'losers' of 2023, Prince Harry's week ended better after winning damages in phone hacking case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the time of filming NationalWorld's Good Week, Bad Week, it was certainly more of a bad week for Prince Harry after he and wife Meghan Markle had been named on the list for the biggest 'losers' of 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter. Thankfully for him, it ended up being definitely a good week as he was awarded £140,600 damages in Mirror Group hacking case. Prince Harry's lawyer David Sherborne read out a statement which said: "This case is just not about hacking, it is about a systematic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour followed by cover-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings."

David Sherborne concluded the statement by saying "Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming. I have been told that slaying dragons will get you burned, but in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Good Week, Bad Week, we also discussed Hollywood stars Sienna Miller, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio who have all been in the spotlight because of their age gap relationships. As usual, more has been made of Sienna Miller's relationship with The Crown's Oli Green. So what if she is 41 and he is 27? She looks fabulous and glowing in her pregnancy on the cover of Vogue and I think she has most certainly had a good week.

Tom Cruise also seems to be enjoying himself and having a good week thanks to his dalliance with Elsina Khayrova and Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be enjoying the company of Lottie Moss, he allegedly had a fling with her half sister Kate some years ago.