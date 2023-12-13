Who is Tom Cruise’s new ‘girlfriend’ Elsina Khayrova and is she set to be the next Mrs Cruise?
The Mission Impossible star has been spotted at a party in London with socialite Elsina Khayrova
Is there a new woman and potential girlfriend in the life of Tom Cruise? The Mission Impossible star was spotted at a party with Elsina Khayrova, the daughter of a Russian MP and the former wife of a diamond-trading oligarch. According to the Daily Mail the pair were “spotted canoodling at a party in London’s Mayfair.” A source told the newspaper that “He spent most of the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.”
So, who exactly is Tom Cruise’s ‘potential’ new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova and what does she do for a living? The British citizen is believed to be a former model who used to live with her former husband, Russian tycoon Dimitry Tsetkov in a mansion in Surrey, as well as residing in properties in London.
Tom Cruise’s third wife was actress Katie Holmes, the couple were married 2006, but announced they were divorcing in 2012. Since his marriage broke up, Tom has been linked to singer Shakira and his co-star Hayley Atwell after they were spotted attending Wimbledon together.
In August 2023 the New York Post reported that Tom Cruise “allegedly wants to reconnect with one-time date Sofia Vergara following her split from husband Joe Manganiello. The couple are believed to have had a brief dalliance before he started a relationship with Katie Holmes.
