Everything you need to know about Tom Cruise's ex-wives club

Who are Tom Cruise's ex-wives and children? (Getty)

Tom Cruise has reportedly found love again with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova after the pair were spotted “canoodling” at a party in Mayfair, London according to Mail Online. The Mission Impossible actor, 61 is apparently besotted with the socialite, 36 and onlookers claim the pair were inseparable. Elisa is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.

Now it may only be early days and too soon to be walking up the aisle but we wanted to look at Tom Cruise's relationship history just in case. The Top Gun actor has previously been married three times over the years and has three children.

Tom Cruise's first marriage was to Bosch actress Mimi Rogers (1987-1990). The pair married one year after they started dating. In an interview with Rolling Stone shortly before they split Tom Cruise said: “I’d never been in love before. Since I’ve been with her, it’s opened me up a lot. I think it’s helped me be a better actor. The former couple split after three years of marriage. Mimi is now married to film producer Chris Ciaffa and the couple have two children together.

Tom met his second wife Australian actress Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) whilst working together on the movie ‘Days of Thunder’. The pair co-starred in three movies together including ‘Far and Away’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’. They went on to adopt two children Isabella Jane and Connor Antony before eventually splitting after 11 years married.

Nicole was famously photographed celebrating outside the court when her divorce from Tom was finalised. She went on to marry singer Keith Urban in 2006 and the couple share two children.

The Mirror previously reported that Tom Cruise is still in contact with his adoptive children and it’s their mother Nicole they don’t speak to after she moved back to Australia. Tom raised Bella (Isabella) and Connor in the Church of Scientology and they have both become high-ranking members of the controversial faith.

Who can forget Tom Cruise jumping up and down on Oprah’s sofa professing his love for Dawson’s Creek actress Katie Holmes in 2005? The former couple welcomed daughter Suri Cruise in April 2006 and married the following November. After six years of marriage the couple divorced in 2012. It was rumoured that Katie's motivation for a divorce was to free her daughter from the Scientology religion - although neither actors have officially addressed the reason and official divorce documents state ‘irreconcilable differences’.