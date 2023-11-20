Shakira: singer settles tax case with Spanish authorities after long running dispute over €14.5m unpaid fee
The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer was alleged to have failed to have paid more than €14.5m before reaching a settlement with authorities
Singer Shakira has said that she has reached a deal with Spanish authorities over an alleged unpaid tax amount of €14.5 million.
The 'Hips Don't Lie' performer, 46, was charged with tax evasion after Spanish authorities claimed that she had avoid paying the huge amount some 2012 to 2014. She attended her first day of the trial in Bacelona on Monday 20 November.
The court heard that Shakira had accepted the charges upon the beginning of the trial, responding "yes" when she was asked to confirm her acknowledgement of the six charges of tax evasion. The singer was also fined £6m.
In a statement, Shakira said: “Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s pre-eminent tax authorities PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited and Ernst & Young Global Limited, who have been my advisers during this whole process.
“Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquillity for years at a time. While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal wellbeing in this fight.
“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love – my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”