Nobody likes to be called a ‘loser’ and I am sure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no exceptions. The Hollywood Reporter has published its biggest Hollywood winners and Losers of 2023 and the couple have been included on the list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare - even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped - and South Park was the pin.”

The Hollywood Reporter ends its swipe at Meghan and Harry with the following words: “Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish.”

Who else made The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘losers’ list?

Disney also made The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘loser’ list as well as AI characters. The Hollywood Reporter described AI as “the next big thing and it’s already boring.” It went on to say that “Just because we now have AI tools that can show us what a rave at Hogwarts would look like, doesn’t mean we want even more AI in stories.” Other ‘losers’ include the drama Yellowstone, the Scream franchise, Marvel/DC, Diverse TV shows, the network The CW, Jonathan Majors/Ezra Miller, and Los Angeles because according to The Hollywood Reporter, “the amount of filming in L.A. has remained flat in recent years."

Twitter/X/Elon Musk also made the ‘loser’ list, The Hollywood reporter said that “Musk has proved you can’t be a grown-up social media boss and play the impulsive Twitter troll, you have to choose your role - and it shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.”

Who made The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘winners’ list?

Well there was no doubt that Taylor Swift (it is her 34th birthday today, on December 13 in case you didn’t know), would make the winners list. Described by The Hollywood Reporter as having “one of the best years for a person working in the entertainment industry ever.” Other winners include Greta Gerwig/Margot Robbie for Barbie of course, The Hollywood Reporter also listed Netflix/Jenna Ortega as winners as “Netflix roared back in 2023, its stock up 60 per cent and its third-quarter revenue spiking (partly due to cracking down on password sharing.”

Other winners include video game adaptations, silver foxes - in other words the likes of Harrison Ford and Patrick Dempsey who was named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ - the Horror genre, Christopher Nolan of Oppenheimer fame, Fran Drescher, director Roger Ross Williams, The Las Vegas Sphere, and Donna Langley who became the chief content officer over all of NBC Universal. TikTok was also listed as a winner, as well as Britain because The Hollywood Reporter said that “UK-based productions largely kept on working during the strike, plus studios continue to expand their footprint.”