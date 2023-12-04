Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster has reportedly not invited Prince Harry and Meghan Marke to his wedding next summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding next summer. Pictures: Getty

According to The Times, it is understood "he had wanted the Sussexes to attend his wedding and originally planned to invite them, but has decided against it, conscious that the drama surrounding the couple risks overshadowing the day and causing tension for Charles Camilla, William and Kate". A spokesperson for Grosvenor said: ‘We are not in a position to comment on the list.”

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster is marrying Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next June. The couple became engaged earlier this year. A spokesperson for the Grosvenor family said: “The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married.” The statement went on to say that members of both families were "absolutely delighted with the news”.

When she marries Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson will become the Duchess of Westminster. According to Tatler, Olivia now works at "Belazu, a London-based business specialising in food products" with the couple understood to have "met through friends". Olivia went to Marlborough College, a boarding school in Wiltshire. Both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Eugenie also attended Marlborough College.

How wealthy is the Duke of Westminster?