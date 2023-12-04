Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have not been invited to Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster has reportedly not invited Prince Harry and Meghan Marke to his wedding next summer
Although Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster is a long-time friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry (as well as being Prince Archie’s godfather), he has reportedly not invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his wedding next summer. On the guest list are King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales - the Duke of Westminster also being godfather to Prince George.
According to The Times, it is understood "he had wanted the Sussexes to attend his wedding and originally planned to invite them, but has decided against it, conscious that the drama surrounding the couple risks overshadowing the day and causing tension for Charles Camilla, William and Kate". A spokesperson for Grosvenor said: ‘We are not in a position to comment on the list.”
Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster is marrying Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next June. The couple became engaged earlier this year. A spokesperson for the Grosvenor family said: “The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married.” The statement went on to say that members of both families were "absolutely delighted with the news”.
When she marries Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson will become the Duchess of Westminster. According to Tatler, Olivia now works at "Belazu, a London-based business specialising in food products" with the couple understood to have "met through friends". Olivia went to Marlborough College, a boarding school in Wiltshire. Both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Eugenie also attended Marlborough College.
How wealthy is the Duke of Westminster?
According to The Sunday Times Rich List, the Duke of Westminster’s family fortune is £9.878 billion and is 11th out of the top 50 on the rich list.
