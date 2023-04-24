Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson (Photo: PA/Grosvenor2023)

Prince George’s billionaire godfather Hugh Grosvenor has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Olivia Henson.

Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster and is amongst the most wealthy people in the UK. The couple announced the news of their engagement on Sunday 23 April.

A spokesperson for the Duke said that the proposal took place at “the Duke’s family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire”. They added that “members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news”.

Grosvenor is close friends with members of the royal family including Prince William, with his family rubbing shoulders with royalty since 1874 when Queen Victoria created the title of Duke of Westminster.

But who is Hugh Grosvenor and his fiance Olivia Henson and where do the couple live?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Hugh Grosvenor?

Hugh Grosvenor is a British aristocrat and businessman who was born in Westminster, London on 29 January 1991.

He is the third child and only son of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster. He was baptised on 23 June 1991 and his godfather King Charles III was in attendance.

Gerald Grosvenor was a mentor to Prince William at the request of the late Queen Elizabeth, according to reports.

Grosvenor was styled as the Earl Grosvenor from his birth until the age of 25. He inherited the title of Duke of Westminster in 2016 after the death of his father. Grosvenor took over his family’s billion-pound fortune and estate when his father died after he had a heart attack while walking on his Abbeystead Estate.

Hugh Grosvenor is amongst the most wealthy people in the UK. (Getty Images)

Grosvenor is now the owner and chair of the Grosvenor Group, a real estate development and investment company with a portfolio of properties across Europe, Asia and North America.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.

Grosvenor has been a close friend of Prince William and Prince Harry. In October 2013 he was named as one of the seven godparents of Prince George.

What is Hugh Grosvenor’s net worth?

Hugh Grosvenor is amongst the most wealthy people in the UK and his family have a net worth of over £10 billion.

This makes them the 12th richest family in the UK, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Who is Olivia Henson?

Olivia Henson, who is expected to become the Duchess of Westminster upon her marriage, was educated at Marlborough College and also attended the Wiltshire boarding school.

She studied Hispanic studies and Italian at Trinity College, Dublin, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Henson currently works at Belazu, an ethical food company based in London. She has been in a relationship with Grosvenor for two years before their engagement.

Where do they live?