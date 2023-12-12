Taylor Swift may be about to celebrate her best birthday ever if the Travis Kelce rumours are true

When is Taylor Swift’s birthday, how old is she and what could Travis Kelce be planning for her special day? (Getty)

It seems that Taylor Swift has started her birthday celebrations already as she takes a break from her Eras tour and enjoys a few girls nights out. The singer was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Anya Taylor-Joy in New York. This comes two days after Tay-Swift was seen supporting pal Emma Stone at the New York City premiere of her new film Poor Things.

After a few nights with the girls Tay-Swift headed back to Kansas City and sent fans wild after an image of her kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce’s cheek appeared online. The couple appeared to be on a date night following the Kansas City Chiefs loss against Buffalo Bills on Sunday December 10.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Taylor Swift's birthday?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift will be celebrating turning 34 on Wednesday December 13 and according to reports Travis is planning a surprise party for his girlfriend with some even claiming he could propose (but surely it’s way too soon for that).

Last year the 'Cruel Summer' singer - who was dating ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the time - spent her birthday in the studio. Taylor Swift shared a post on social media that read: “Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

Whilst Tay-Tay was in the studio recording with Jack Antonoff now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was filming a secret project with Emma Stone in New Orleans. It was just a few months before Tay and Joe officially split in April 2023.

The former couple were together for six years and were extremely private when it came to their relationship. During the time they dated they would rarely be photographed together and Taylor would often share images of her birthdays celebrations with her friends. In 2021 for her 32 birthday the singer spent her special day with bestie's the Haim sisters.

Advertisement

Advertisement