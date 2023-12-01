Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be planning a future together but has she been married before?

Did Taylor Swift secretly marry ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift has moved on from ex-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn who she dated for six years. The singer who turns 34 this month is happily dating Kansas Chief football player Travis Kelce and the pair are rumoured to be trialling out living together in his new $6 million mansion in Kansas.

However, despite being in a new relationship gossip website Deuxmoi has brought up the past with rumours that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn secretly got married in 2020/2021. Deuxmoi claims that the pair married “did have a ceremony” in the UK that was a marriage but was “never made legal”. The former couple reportedly started dating in 2016 and were meant to be buying a house in Belsize Park, London. The couple officially split in April 2023 after a six year romance.

Taylor Swift’s long time publicist Tree Paine was clearly not happy about these claims and took to X (Twitter). She wrote “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Phew! Glad we had that one cleared up as it seems Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is hotting up. According to the Mail online a source revealed that the couple are practising living together and if all goes well she could move in permanently. The source also said: “Everyone truly believes that Taylor and Travis are soulmates. Taylor also believes this, as does Travis.”

“They are both absolutely obsessed with each other and yes, very much in love. They want the same things in life – a future and possibly a family. If things continue going the way they are going they will continue to cohabitate because that is what couples in love do. This is kind of like a practice run in a sense.”