The revealtion comes after it was revealed that billionaire Elon Musk had fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, who was director of operations at his AI company NeuraLink

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has revealed that he had a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout.

Speaking to The Sun, the 76-year-old confirmed that he had fathered a second child with 35-year-old Ms Bezuidenhout in 2019, after having first fathering a child to her in 2017.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared to suggest that the reason was for a reproductive reason, telling the tabloid: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.

“If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to. If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal [Elon Musk’s younger brother] wouldn’t exist.”

Elon Musk and his siblings were said to be left shocked after finding out a few years ago, with the Tesla CEO reportedly going “beserk” upon learning the news that his father had had a child with his step sister.

Errol Musk, father of tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, has admitted to fathering a child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Errol Musk?

Errol Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa in 1946.

He is noted for his work in the field of electromechanical engineering and cultivated a wealthy life for his family in Apartheid-era South Africa as a result.

It is believed that he was a millionaire before the age of 30.

He married Maye Musk in 1970 and welcomed three children with the model.

This includes Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Elon Musk with his mother, Maye Musk in 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The couple divorced in 1979, with Ms Musk claiming in her memoir that her former husband had been “physically, financially and emotionally manipulative and abusive” during their relationship.

In 2017, the engineer admitted to shooting and killing three people who broke into his Johannesberg home. He was charged with manslaughter but was aquitted on the basis of self-defence.

Errol was also reported to own an emerald mine in Zambia, however Elon has denied these claims.

Is Errol Musk married to his stepdaughter?

Errol Musk married Heide Bezuidenhout in 1992, becoming stepfather to then four-year-old Jana and two other children.

Errol and Heide went on to have two more children together - Alexandra Musk and Asha Rose Musk.

The couple were married for 18 years before splitting in 2010.

Although it was not confirmed when Errol had began a relationship with his stepdaughter Jana, it was reported by The Times in March 2018 that he had fathered a child with her.

He said that the pregnancy was not planned, and that Jana and their newborn son, Elliot Rush, were living with him.

However, he added that they were not in a relationship.

Errol said that the pair concived the child “in the heat of the moment”, after Jana had thrown her boyfriend house and went to stay with her stepfather.

He said: “You have to understand – I’ve been single for 20 years and I’m just a man who makes mistakes.”

It has now been revealed that the pair welcomed a second secret child in 2019.

He said: “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.

“She looks exactly like Rushi [Elliot Rush] and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.

However, Errol confirmed that he no longer lived with Jana despite the two still having “a lot of affection for each other” adding: “It’s not practical. She’s 35.

“Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me.

“So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself.”

What was the family reaction to the news?

Elon Musk and his siblings are said to have been estranged from their father for some time, with the tech billionaire describing his father as “evil” and a “terrible human being” in interviews throughout the years.

News that he had father children with their step sibling caused further issues between them.

Elon, who recently pulled out of buying social media website Twitter, was said to have went “beserk” upon hearing the news a few years before it was made public.

Errol told The Sun that his children “don’t like” the news, saying: “They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Upon learning about the birth of their first child together, Errol’s daughter Alexandra told her father he was “insane, mentally ill.”