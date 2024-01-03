16-year-old Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries in the PDC World Darts Championship final tonight and is one win away from the £500,000 jackpot

Luke Littler, who turns 17 on January 21, is one step closer to winning the PDC World Darts Championship (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Luke Littler is one step away from becoming the winner of the PDC World Darts Championship, but has to overcome Luke Humphries to take home the £500,000 jackpot. Luke’s walk-on-music is Greenlight by American rapper Pitbull and features American rappers Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis. In 2016 Time wrote that ‘Greenlight’ is chock full of the sun-soaked, toe-tapping, fun-loving vibes that the rapper has built his international empire upon, complete with a snazzy sax melody.”

Although a lot of the headlines about Luke Littler have been about his age, he is currently 16, the darts phenomenon doesn’t have to wait too long until turning 17. Luke Littler’s birthday is on January 21 and he is set to celebrate in style. However, in an interview with The Telegraph, Luke revealed that he might not splash the cash. When he was asked about the prize money and specific gifts, Luke said that “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits,” he also revealed that “And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

When Luke turns 17, he can of course start thinking about taking driving lessons, and although he is sponsored by his local Skoda dealership, he reportedly doesn’t have a car in mind. At the moment, his dad Anthony Buckley is taking him to tournaments.

Luke Littler’s mum is Lisa Littler and his dad is Anthony Buckley. Anthony works as a taxi driver and his mum works in a shop selling scented candles. The pair have both been at the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship supporting their son. When he beat Canadian Matt Campbell, Luke said that “I started crying when I saw my mum in the crowd. She was nervous. I saw her with her head in her hands. I said to her: ‘The dream continues.’ She said the same thing.”