NationalWorld's Editor Nancy Fielder and Associate Editor Marina Licht reflect on the 'people' who have had a great 2023 and those who haven't...

It is nearly Christmas 2023 and hopefully you are looking forward to a relaxing time with plenty of food and fun. NationalWorld's Editor Nancy Fielder and myself, Marina Licht, took the opportunity for the final Good Week/Bad Week of 2023 to reflect on the 'stars' who have had a fabulous year and those that haven't...

Well, it would have been remiss not to have mentioned Taylor Swift, so of course we had to! I defy anyone to try and argue that 2023 has not been almost perfect for the Princess of Pop. Not only has she a new man in her life, Travis Kelce, but less of her personal life and more on her professional. Time named her their 'Person of the Year' and she is now officially a billionaire. Wow Taylor, what do you have planned for 2024??!!

We also took time to discuss Boris Johnson... On reflection 2023 hasn't been the best of years for the former Prime Minister, what with the covid enquiry etc. However, anyone who writes off Mr Johnson, would be a fool. It will be interesting to see what he gets up to in 2024.

It is not only stars who have been making the headlines, but their children too. Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce travelled the world with her mastering her mother;s choreography and the results were rather impressive. Forget being just an average 'nepo baby,' Blue Ivy is obviously one with real talent and we can't wait to see what she does in 2024.

As for Queen Camilla, she has had quite the year! I know the coronation was all about King Charles, but let's not forget that Camilla was crowned Queen too! Quite the redemption for the woman who thought she would never be able to be part of the royal family!