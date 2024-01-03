Who was the real-life Paula Vennells, as portrayed on ITV’s new drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office by Lia Williams?

Left, Lia Williams as Paula Vennells in Mr Bates vs The Post Office and the real life Paula Vennells (Credit: ITV Pictures/Post Office Ltd)

The penultimate episode of ITV’s gripping dramatisation of the Post Office scandal is set to air this evening, with Mr Bates vs The Post Office once again raising questions about the scruples of those in charge of the Post Office during the Horizon software situation.

An abridged summary of what happened for those not in the know - a piece of software used to track accounting was ultimately seen as “not fit for purpose,” yet those with the Post Office refused to believe this was the case, forcing many postmasters and sub-postmasters to use their own money to cover any deficits, causing not only financial ruin for many but also to become persona non grata with those in smaller areas where local gossip runs rife.

It was a situation that gripped the United Kingdom when the case, headed by the series’ aforementioned Mr Alan Bates, played by Toby Jones, until it was proven that the software was responsible for the accounting errors, leading to a wave of convictions quashed, though for those who sadly took their lives because of the insurmountable pressure from the Post Office, a little too late - some form of vindication for the dead at least though.

One of those names, or “antagonists” if the general sentiment around the Post Office online after the first two episodes of Mr Bates vs The Post Office is anything to go by, happens to be Paula Vennells; once considered a titan of industry with a meteoric rise leading to her position as CEO of the Post Office, her downfall after courts ruled in favour of the postmasters and subpostmasters effected was equally as quick. But who is the real Paula Vennells, played by Lia Williams - and what happened to the CEO after the court case?

Who is Paula Vennells?

Paula Vennells

Paula Anne Vennells was born in 1959 in Denton, Lancashire. Growing up in an industrial town, Paula's educational journey took a significant turn when she secured a funded place at the Manchester High School for Girls. This all-girls private school in Manchester laid the groundwork for her academic pursuits and set the stage for her future endeavours.

She studied at the University of Bradford, where she immersed herself in the study of Russian and French. In 1981, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, armed with linguistic skills and a burgeoning intellect. She started her professional journey in 1981 as a graduate trainee at Unilever. This early exposure to the corporate world laid the groundwork for a career marked by versatility and adaptability.

Her professional acumen saw her traversing industries, making notable contributions at L'Oréal, Dixons Retail, Argos, and Whitbread. In 2007, a new chapter unfolded as she joined the Post Office, initially serving as the group network director. Her ascendancy within the organization was swift, and on April 1, 2012, she assumed the pivotal role of chief executive officer (CEO). Under her leadership, the Post Office underwent a remarkable transformation, turning annual losses of £120 million into a profitable trajectory.

Alongside her work in the corporate world, Vennells also pursued a religious calling. She trained for three years between 2002 and 2005 on the St Albans and Oxford Ministry Course to become a deacon in the Church of England. She was later ordained as a priest in 2006. Vennells served as a non-stipendiary minister in the Church of St Owen, Bromham, in the Diocese of St Albans. Her dedication to both corporate leadership and religious service demonstrated her diverse range of capabilities.

What happened to Paula Vennells after Bates and Group vs Post Office Ltd?

Lia Williams in Episode 3 of ITV's drama series, "Mr Bates vs Post Office." (Credit: ITV Pictures)

In the aftermath of the Post Office scandal, Vennells found herself at the centre of a growing storm of criticism and calls for accountability. Vennells issued what many described as a non-apology to those affected by the scandal, expressing regret for the distress caused. However, this move intensified public scrutiny.

As the High Court case unfolded, Vennells faced severe criticism, with increasing demands for her to be held accountable for the injustices suffered by subpostmasters during her leadership. In March 2020, Vennells resigned from her position as non-executive board member in the Cabinet Office, which she had held since February 2019, bowing to mounting pressure and public scrutiny over her role in the Post Office scandal.

The House of Commons echoed with calls for the removal of Vennells's Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) title, reflecting the severity of the criticism she faced - in contrast, Alan Bates was offered a CBE but turned it down, leading to further calls Vennells should be stripped of her title. Vennells also found herself under the spotlight in a BBC Panorama program where she opted to refuse questions, further fuelling controversy surrounding her involvement in the scandal.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission sent 47 cases to the Court of Appeal, pointing to potential miscarriages of justice under Vennells's leadership, characterized as "appalling and shameful." That led to calls for Vennells's removal from the Church of England gaining momentum, leading to the termination of her position on the Church of England's Ethical Investment Advisory Group.

Concerns about Vennells' role in the NHS surfaced, prompting an external legal review by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. In December 2020, Vennells announced her early departure from the NHS Trust chair role, adding another layer to the ongoing controversies surrounding her. Following the quashing of 39 subpostmasters' convictions, Vennells decided to step back from her duties as a minister and resigned from directorships at Morrisons and Dunelm.

The government's announcement of a statutory inquiry into the Post Office scandal further intensifies the scrutiny on Vennells and the actions taken during her tenure. On July 22, 2021, the government extended an interim compensation offer of up to £100,000 to subpostmasters affected by the scandal, marking another development in this ongoing saga.

