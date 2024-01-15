Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have already been amassing awards for their roles in “The Holdovers,” but what is the new Alexander Payne film about?

That’s added some more mystery behind the early Oscar buzz ahead of the nominees' announcement next week: Gold Derby, in their rundown of early Academy Award 2024 odds, have ‘The Holdover’ as a 10/1 favourite for the Best Picture award (behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Poor Things’ and of course ‘Barbie’) and Paul Giamatti the fourth favourite at present to with the Best Actor award, just behind the likes of Cillian Murphy, Leonard DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper in his Leonard Bernstein biopic, ‘Maestro.’

Reviews for the film have been glowing, with some critics believing it’s a return to form for Payne, who had a few ‘misses’ after his early successes, with Richard Roper of the Chicago Sun-Times providing a glowing commentary on Giamatti’s performance: “Nearly 20 years after Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti teamed up for Sideways, they’re reunited for the wintry character study, with Giamatti once again turning in masterful work as a hard-tippling misanthrope…”

So what is “The Holdovers” about and is it one to watch when it arrives in cinemas this week to fully prepare for the 2024 Academy Award nominations announcement next week?

What is “The Holdovers” about?

“In December 1970, Paul Hunham, a strict classics professor at Barton Academy, is assigned to supervise holdover students during the holidays. This group includes Angus Tully and Mary Lamb, who are dealing with personal struggles. As the unconventional holiday unfolds, Hunham's tough exterior softens, and unexpected bonds form. The narrative navigates through conflicts, revelations, and moments of genuine connection, revealing the characters' vulnerabilities and humanity.”

“Against the backdrop of the school's wintry landscape, the story explores themes of redemption, understanding, and the impact of one man's choices on the lives of those around him. As the holiday season concludes, the characters undergo personal transformations, leaving a lasting imprint on Barton Academy.”

Who stars in “The Holdovers”?

US actor Paul Giamatti, winner of the Best Actor award for "The Holdovers," poses in the press room during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Two favourites for awards season 2024, who have already earned accolades so far for their appearances in the film; Paul Giamatti, who managed to beat Cillian Murphy for Best Actor at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards alongside a Golden Globe for his role, and Da’vine Joy Randolph, who earned Best Supporting Actress also at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham

Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb

Carrie Preston as Miss Lydia Crane

Brady Hepner as Teddy Kountze

Ian Dolley as Alex Ollerman

Jim Kaplan as Ye-Joon Park

Michael Provost as Jason Smith

Andrew Garman as Dr Hardy Woodrip

Naheem Garcia as Danny

Stephen Thorne as Thomas Tully

Gillian Vigman as Judy Clotfelter

Tate Donovan as Stanley Clotfelter

Darby Lily Lee-Stack as Elise

What is the BBFC age rating for “The Holdovers”?

The British Board of Film Classification have rated “The Holdovers” as a 15, for strong language and brief nudity. In their summary, the BBFC explain: “In this good-natured comedy-drama, set in the 1970s, an unpopular teacher, a rebellious student, and a recently-bereaved school cook form an unexpected bond while stuck together over the Christmas break.”

How many awards is “The Holdovers” up for this year?

Quite a few since its premiere at film festivals in 2023, with the film already picking up a number before the Road to the Oscars 2024 began. It has currently won 26 awards since its release, with a further 42 nominations it has received - not including the forthcoming BAFTA and Academy Awards announcement which is due to take place within the next two weeks.

When is “The Holdovers” released in UK cinemas?