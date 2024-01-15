Watch more of our videos on Shots!

True Detective has finally returned to our screens. Written by Issa López and set in the snowy fields of Alaska it stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as they work together to solve the mysterious disappearance of eight scientists at a science centre in their remote mining town.

It's been 10 years since we were first gripped by True Detective. Written by Nic Pizzolatto, season 1 starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as they solved a gritty murder in the Louisiana Bayou. Season 2 followed in 2015 featuring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Season 3 in 2019, starring Mahershala Ali which drew inspiration from the West Memphis Three.

The last two seasons have failed to live up to the hype of season 1. Enter True Detective: Night Country. With a 4.5 star review from NationalWorld, it's best described as if "Fargo and The Thing had a baby". Here's everything you need to know about what happened in True Detective season 4, episode 1 and when you can catch episode 2.

*Beware spoilers ahead for True Detective season 4 episode 1.

What happened on True Detective last night?

True Detective: Night Country has debuted on Sky Atlantic and if you caught up on the action at 2.05am UK time, then you're just as much of a fan as me. The new season is True Detective back in its prime, think bleak landscapes, disgruntled detectives and a grisly murder to be solved and the scene is set.

True Detective returns for season 4 set in Alaska (Photo: HBO)

We first arrive in Ennis, Alaska, a small remote mining town which is also home to the Tsalal Artic Research Centre. Eight scientists are based there, forgoing human company to work on their life's passion of drilling into the ancient ice in a bid to unlock its secrets. It starts off like a normal evening, complete with phone videos showing off tonight's meal. All we hear is the phrase, "she's awake" and then all goes black. Chief of Police Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) is soon on the scene with the help of father and son team Henry "Henk" and Peter "Pete" Prior. There are little clues, other than the melted mayonnaise, a severed tongue and an eerie message on the whiteboard which reads: "We are all dead".

State Trooper Navarro (Kali Reis) is convinced of a connection between the case and that of the unsolved murder of local midwife and activist Annie K. She has been left consumed by it, so much so that Chief Danvers has taken her off the case entirely and relegated her to a State Trooper.

We get an insight into the pair's personal lives, Chief Danver's strained relationship with her step-daughter Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc), Navarro's fears for her sister Julia (Aka Niviâna) and on-again-off-again relationship with bar and restaurant manager Eddie Qavvik (Joel Montgrand). Despite Chief Danver's repeated racist remarks to Navarro, who is a member of the Iñupiaq community, the pair find themselves both at the Tsalal Artic Research Centre driven by leads that gave them a sleepless night. A parka coat worn by one of the missing men just so happened to be owned by Annie K. Could there be a connection between the two grisly cases?

We cut to the bleak wilderness of the Alaskan ice, we see Rose (Fiona Shaw), a reclusive survivalist who follows the ghostly finger as directed by the vision of her dead lover, Travis. We finally have the bodies, a crime scene and the beginning of our tale.

When is the episode schedule for True Detective season 4?

True Detective: Night Country has a lot to pack into just six episodes. Here is the episode release schedule in the UK for True Detective season 4:

True Detective, season 4 - episode 1: January 15

True Detective, season 4 - episode 2: January 22

True Detective, season 4 - episode 3: January 29

True Detective, season 4 - episode 4: February 5

True Detective, season 4 - episode 5: February 12

True Detective, season 4 - episode 6: February 25

When is True Detective on next?

