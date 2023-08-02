Telling news your way
Oppenheimer is the longest Christopher Nolan film released so far - but what is the exact runtime?

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer continues to pull the crowds in at cinemas around the globe.

The epic biographical drama about the father of the atomic bomb has proved to be a bonafide blockbuster, despite its heavy subject matter. The film is based on 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

Together with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan's latest made up part of the Barbieheimer phenomenon - which saw people flocking to cinemas for a double bill of the movies. Both films have gone on to be smash hits at the Box Office.

If you are feeling the FOMO and want to take a trip to see Oppenheimer but have heard about its epic runtime. Here's all you need to know:

How long is Oppenheimer?

The BBFC have confirmed that the film is 180 minutes 9 seconds (3 hours) in regular screenings. However if you are seeing the film in Imax it is slightly longer at 180 minutes 39 seconds.

Is there an intermission?

The movie does not have an in-built intermission - so make sure to keep an eye on how much you are drinking or plot your bathroom breaks strategically.

How does the film's length compare to other Christopher Nolan films?

Oppenheimer is the British filmmaker's longest film so far in his career. It surprases the likes of Interstellar and Dark Knight Rises which ran for more than 2 hours 30 minutes - but still below the three hour mark.

  • Following (1998) - 69 minutes
  • Dunkirk (2017) - 106 minutes
  • Memento (2000) - 113 minutes
  • Insomnia (2002) - 118 minutes
  • The Prestige (2006) - 130 minutes
  • Batman Begins (2005) - 140 minutes
  • Inception (2010) - 148 minutes
  • Tenet (2020) - 150 minutes
  • The Dark Knight (2008) - 152 minutes
  • The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - 164 minutes
  • Interstellar (2014) - 169 minutes
  • Oppenheimer (2023) - 180 minutes

The majority of the films Christopher Nolan has released in his career have exceeded 2 hour runtimes.

