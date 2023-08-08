Meg 2: The Trench is in cinemas in the UK now - but how long is the film?

Jason Statham is back facing down Megalodons in the Meg 2: The Trench.

The Hollywood action star has stepped back into the scuba gear of Jonas Taylor. He is joined by Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels and Cliff Curtis for the sequel.

On the BBFC's website, the synopsis is: "A crew of oceanographers venture into uncharted territory and investigate a shady criminal operation amid threats from giant prehistoric sharks. This action-packed sequel contains fast-paced chase scenes and fights."

But how long is the movie - and what is its age rating? Here's all you need to know:

How long is Meg 2: The Trench?

The film has a runtime of 116 minutes - just shy of 2 hours. It lasts 1 hour 56 minutes - but will be longer due to pre-film trailers and adverts.

If you watch Meg 2: The Trench in cinema, you will likely be in the screen in excess of 2 hours, if you sit through the previews.

Jason Statham returns as tough diver Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

How does it compare to The Meg?

The original film was released in 2018 was slightly shorter than the 2023 sequel. It had a runtime of 113 minutes - three minutes less than Meg 2: The Trench.

What is Meg 2: The Trench's rating?

The film has been classified as a 12A by the BBFC in the UK. The rating means that the film is suitable for those aged 12 and above, but children under 12 can attend in the company of an adult.

Meg 2: The Trench has moderate threat, violence, bloody images, rude gestures.

How does Meg 2's length compare to other Jason Statham films?

The mega-shark sequel is one of four films staring Jason Statham being released in 2023 - including Fast X and Expend4bles. Meg 2 is shorter than the latest Fast & Furious film, which clocked in at 141 minutes.