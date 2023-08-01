Barbie remains in cinema in the UK - but how long is the film's runtime?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is the blockbuster hit of the summer.

It is on track to potentially gross more than $1bn worldwide. Fans are dressing up in pink to watch it in cinema - and you might be tempted to join in.

But how long is the film and how can you watch it? Here's all you need to know:

How long is the Barbie movie?

The hit film has a runtime of 114 minutes - which is 1 hour 54 minutes. The runtime does not include any adverts, previews and trailers prior to the movie begining.

If you are watching Barbie in cinemas, moviegoers will likely be in the screen for over 2 hours.

What is the age rating for Barbie?

The film has a rating of 12A in the UK. The BBFC gave the film this certificate due to "moderate innuendo", "brief sexual harassment" and "implied strong language".

Films with the rating 12A mean that children under the age of 12 can attend if accompanied by an adult.

How to watch Barbie?