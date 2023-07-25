Canadian actor Michael Cera has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of long-lost Barbie character Allan

Michael Cera stars as Allan in the new Barbie. (Getty Images)

In the Barbie universe there are multiple versions of Barbie and many different copies of Ken - but one character who stands alone is Allan.

The long-forgotten toy is brought back to life in the new Barbie film by award-winning Canadian actor Michael Cera.

Cera's portrayal of Allan has earned plaudits from many viewers who have hailed the star as Barbie’s secret weapon.

But what is the backstory behind the Allan doll and when was he introduced to the Barbie world?

Here is everything you need to know.

Mattel Allan doll

A vintage Allan doll from the 1960s. (YouTube)

Allan is a Mattel doll in the Barbie range first launched in 1964.

Barbie inventor Ruth Handler named the character after her son-in-law Allen Segal. The doll was marketed at the time as Ken’s best friend who could also fit into Ken’s clothes.

The original Allan doll wore a bright striped shirt like Michael Cera’s character in the Barbie movie. However, it was discontinued two years later in 1966 as it struggled to match the popularity of the Ken doll.

The return of Allan

Michael Cera stars as Allan in the new Barbie movie. (Getty Images)

Allan was relaunched during the 1990s and his name was later spelled as Alan.

The new Alan was designed to be the husband of Barbie’s best friend Midge.

Midge debuted in 1963 as a milder alternative to Barbie, with freckles and less makeup. Her appearances were few and far between until the 1990s.

The wedding of Alan and Midge enjoyed great success and it was sold as a separate event under the Wedding Party Midge Gift Set. Barbie was of course bridesmaid for the big occasion.

What happened to Alan and Midge?

In 2002, Matel released the Happy Family line of dolls, featuring Alan, Midge and their two kids Ryan and Nikki. Versions of Midge were sold pregnant with Nikki, with the tiny baby curled up inside a removable belly.

The idea was met with backlash with customers who claimed that the idea promoted teen pregnancy. One mother told USA Today in 2002: “It’s a bad idea. It promotes teen pregnancy. What would an eight-year-old or 12-year-old get out of that doll baby?”

Walmart pulled Midge and Alan from its shelves after the incident and the pair slowly disappeared after the saga.

Midge reappeared in 2012 on the Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse animated show and Mattel began to slowly sell new Midge dolls to go with the show’s release.