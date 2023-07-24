Inside Barbie’s dream garage: Exploring the iconic doll’s eclectic car collection worth £12.5m
From classic muscle cars to luxury convertibles, the famous doll's list of motors makes for a stunning and valuable real-world line-up
With the launch of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, the world has gone mad for the plastic fantastic doll, wanting to know everything, from her origin story to the brands desperate to work with her.
While she's famous for her fashion sense, the iconic doll also has an eye for a nice set of wheels and since her debut in 1959, she's owned more than 15 vehicles, from beach buggies and VW Beetles to Porsches and Rolls-Royces. To mark the release of the new film, classic car valuation specialists Hagerty have run down her a list of her previous motors and worked out how much the entire collection would be worth in the real world.
Assuming the icon has kept all her cars in “excellent” condition, the line-up, some of which we explore below, would be worth in the region of £12.5 million, thanks in no small part to one particularly rare vehicle.