With the launch of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, the world has gone mad for the plastic fantastic doll, wanting to know everything, from her origin story to the brands desperate to work with her.

While she's famous for her fashion sense, the iconic doll also has an eye for a nice set of wheels and since her debut in 1959, she's owned more than 15 vehicles, from beach buggies and VW Beetles to Porsches and Rolls-Royces. To mark the release of the new film, classic car valuation specialists Hagerty have run down her a list of her previous motors and worked out how much the entire collection would be worth in the real world.

Assuming the icon has kept all her cars in “excellent” condition, the line-up, some of which we explore below, would be worth in the region of £12.5 million, thanks in no small part to one particularly rare vehicle.

1 . 1962 Austin Healey 3000 MkII Barbie’s first car was a British legend, which is still as desirable today as it was when it was launched more than 60 years ago. Although the toy makers’ attention to detail leaves a little to be desired, Barbie’s salmon pink version is still clearly inspired by the real thing, wich today is worth around £54,000

2 . 1957 Chevy Bel Air A slice of iconic Americana for one of the country’s most famous products. The Chevy Bel Air is the epitome of US excess, with its massive fins, chrome trim and 4.6-litre V8 engine. For Barbie, Mattel created blue or pink versions, finished with an eye-catching two-tone interior. Today, a real one will set you back about £86,500. (Photo: AdobeStock)

3 . 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Displaying a taste for the finer things in life, Barbie has also owned a classic Mercedes, in the shape of a 1962 190SL. The sleek two-door convertible is worth an estimate £113,000 today. (Photo: AdobeStock)

4 . 1956 Chevrolet Corvette Barbie has owned a handful of ‘Vettes over the years, including models from the 70s, 80s and 90s. But for the new movie, she’s gone back to the 1950s and perhaps the best-looking Corvette ever built. Obviously finished in pink and white, this V8-powered American icon is worth around £73,000. The garish 1980s version is worth a more accessible £13,000 while the 90s version sells for just shy of £25,000. (Photo: Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Next Page Page 1 of 3