The Barbie movie has inspired brands including Zara and Primark to launch their own Barbie collections

The hype around Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is reaching new heights as fans flock to the cinema ahead of the film’s release today (July 21). Reviews for one of the most anticipated films of the year are already in, with an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, which is launching on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer has been trending on social media, dubbed Barbenheimer, memes have been popping up, complete with a mashup t-shirt as fans debate which movie to see first.

To help us get our Barbie fix and keep the party going there a ton of new brand collaborations featuring the global icon. From fashion to makeup, accessories, roller skates, phone cases and even vacation homes, we really are living in a Barbie world. Here are the 15 best Barbie movie brand collaborations:

Barbie x Zara

Zara launched their highly anticipated Barbie collaboration on Monday (July 17). Featuring standout pink dresses, cowboy couture, sparkly jeans, luxurious loungewear and a Barbie lunchbox, which will make you the envy of the office. You can shop the range now on Zara’s website.

Barbie x Primark

Primark’s Barbie collection is one of the most comprehensive out there. From fashion to accessories, beauty and stationary, you can live in your very own Barbie world. Primark’s Barbie collection is available to shop on their website now.

Barbie x Gap

Gap’s Barbie collection features Gap’s iconic pieces, mixed with neon pinks and Barbie branding. The new collection is available for both adults and kids so there’s something for the whole family. Gap’s Barbie collaboration is available to shop on their website now.

Barbie x Fossil

Fossil’s limited edition Barbie collaboration includes bags, watches and jewellery inspired by the global style icon. The watches include a set of interchangeable straps so you can switch up your look, whilst the subtle sparkle of pink features throughout the jewellery collection. You can shop the Barbie collection now on Fossil’s website.

Barbie x Forever21

Forever 21 have dropped their Barbie collection, featuring cute t-shirts, loungewear and swimwear across adults and kids. You can shop the Barbie collection now on the Forever 21 website.

Barbie x ASOS

ASOS’s Barbie collection features unisex co-ords and statement tees. It’s not all neon pink, this collection includes blacks, blues and even dad jeans with a light pink Barbie print. You can shop the collection now on their website.

Barbie x Skinnydip

Skinnydip’s Barbie collaboration has it all from sparkly pink phone cases to bright pink totes. You can shop the collection now on Skinnydip’s website.

Barbie x Aldo Shoes

Aldo have launched their limited edition Barbie collection which includes sparkling pink heels, low heels, trainers, jewellery and accessories. You can shop the Barbie collection on Aldo’s website.

Barbie x Impala Skates

The Barbie skate scene nearly broke the internet in June 2022 when images of Robbie and Gosling in neon rollerblades on the Venice Beach set went viral.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Barbie (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fans can finally recreate the iconic look thanks to the Barbie Impala skates collaboration. Find out how to get your hands on a pair, complete with elbow and knee pads on Impala Skates website.

Barbie x Crocs

The new Barbie collection from Crocs is set to launch in the UK from July 24 and will feature neon pink clogs along with Barbie branding.

Barbie x NYX

Barbie is known for always looking flawless, so it makes perfect sense that NYX have dropped a Barbie range to celebrate her makeup. Inspired by her iconic blue eyeshadow and perfect pout, the collection includes two mini eyeshadow palettes, a mini lip gloss keychain, blushes, highlighter and even a mini compact mirror in the shape of a flip phone. You can check out the full range on NYX’s website.

Barbie x Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer has undergone a complete Barbie makeover, complete with a new neon pink look. You can shop the range now on the Tangle Teezer website.

Barbie x Airbnb

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a real life Barbie dreamhouse? Well, fear not, Airbnb has the holiday home for you. The Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse is back on the market, hosted by a self-declared Ken, guests will have the opportunity to explore this life-sized Barbie mansion, complete with beach views, an infinity pool and an outdoor disco dancefloor. You can find out more about the Barbie dreamhouse and how to book on Airbnb’s website.

Barbie x Xbox

Xbox has teamed up with Barbie to give fans the chance of winning a Barbie themed Xbox Series S and controller complete with Barbie dreamhouse. To enter the competition which was launched on July 10, all you have to do is follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet their tweet below before it closes on July 30. You can learn more about the competition rules in detail here.

Barbie Burger x King Brazil

Yes, you read that correctly, in Brazil Burger King has launched a Barbie collaboration, complete with a pink Barbie burger and signature sauce. Unfortunately, it won’t be coming to UK outlets anytime soon, but Barbie fans can dream!