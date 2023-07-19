The first critical reviews for the highly anticipated Barbie movie are hitting the internet, and reviewers seem to be having a good time with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's big-screen take on the iconic doll.

With the film's cinematic release just days away, fans have been eagerly awaiting the thoughts of reviewers for weeks, with critical reception to both Barbie and Oppenheimer likely to be poured over ahead of this weekend's marathon cinema visits.

At the time of writing, Barbie is currently sitting pretty with an 89% approval rating of Rotten Tomatoes, meaning nearly nine-out-of-10 critics who have seen the film have given it a positive review. According to critics, Gerwig's film is an intelligently funny comedy that benefits from a standout performance from Margot Robbie and a scene-stealing turn from Ryan Gosling.