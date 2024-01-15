With the Sundance Film Festival set to celebrate its 40th year on Sunday, why did Hollywood great Robert Redford set up the festival and why is it called Sundance?

The annual Sundance Film Festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating its 40th year platforming and championing independent filmmaking from across the globe - a tenet of the festival its founder, Robert Redford, extolled when first creating the festival in 1978 and the formation of the Sundance Institute in 1984.

With the opening night gala taking place on January 18th, “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan will be honoured with the first-ever Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award, while Celine Song and Maite Alberdi — both of whom premiered films “Past Lives” and “The Eternal Memory”, respectively, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival — will each receive the annual Vanguard Award Presented by Acura.

But why did Robert Redford, known for big pictures such as “The Sting,” “The Great Gatsby” and “The Way We Were,” set up Sundance for the smaller filmmaking community and where did Sundance get its name from? NationalWorld does a little history homework to find out more.

Why did Robert Redford create the Sundance Film Festival?

Robert Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival to provide a platform for independent filmmakers and foster creativity in the film industry. The festival emerged as a response to the challenges faced by independent filmmakers who struggled to find distribution for their films and gain recognition in a mainstream-dominated industry.

Redford, along with Sterling Van Wagenen, the head of the Utah Film Commission at the time, and John Earle, approached members of the Utah film community to discuss the idea of creating a film festival. They envisioned a festival that would focus on showcasing films made outside the Hollywood studio system, celebrating unique storytelling, and providing exposure for emerging talents.

The inaugural Utah/US Film Festival took place in 1978 in Salt Lake City. It featured a modest selection of films, panel discussions, and workshops and aimed to bring attention to filmmakers creating innovative work, particularly those exploring unconventional narratives and pushing the boundaries of traditional cinema.

In 1981, the festival moved to Park City, Utah, and continued to grow in size and reputation. By 1985, the festival officially became the Sundance Film Festival. The name change reflected the festival's commitment to promoting independent filmmaking.

Sundance remained dedicated to independent cinema, providing a platform for films that might not have gained attention through mainstream channels. The festival also became known for discovering and promoting emerging talents, with many filmmakers launching their careers after premiering at Sundance.

Over the years, Sundance attracted the attention of industry professionals, including distributors, producers, and studio executives. This helped independent filmmakers secure distribution deals and funding for their projects. The festival became a trendsetter, with films showcased at the festival often influencing cinematic trends and shaping discussions around storytelling and filmmaking.

Sundance has since expanded its reach, introducing sections like the Sundance Institute, which provides support and resources for filmmakers beyond the annual festival. Sundance also established international iterations, such as Sundance London.

Where did the Sundance Film Festival get its name from?

The festival was originally called the Utah/US Film Festival when it was first held in 1978. In 1981, the festival moved to Park City, Utah, and underwent a name change, becoming the Sundance Film Festival. The new name was inspired by Redford's character, the Sundance Kid, in the 1969 film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," in which he starred alongside Paul Newman.

Does Robert Redford select the films at the Sundance Film Festival?

While Robert Redford is still considered a figurehead of the Sundance Film Festival, owing to him being the founder and on the board, it is someone else in charge of running the festival. In 2024, Eugene Hernandez will oversee his first full edition as the new festival director. He has been tasked with leading the nation's leading independent film showcase into an uncertain future for the industry. Hernandez, who is 55 years old, is the fifth person to hold this position in the festival's storied history.

When does the Sundance Film Festival 2024 begin?