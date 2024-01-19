Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British talk show host and film buff Jonathan Ross will present UK coverage of the 96th Academy Awards, AKA the Oscars, with the show returning to ITV for the first time in almost 20 years.

Ross will be joined by a lineup of special guests, to be announced before the show, to react to the awards show broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where comedian Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 23 gongs to be handed out over the evening in the world’s most prestigious film awards show - big winners this year are expected to be Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things, although the nominations have not yet been announced.

Jonathan Ross will present Oscars 2024 UK coverage

When are Oscars 2024 nominations announced?

This year’s Oscar nominees will be announced live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 23 by The Boys star Jack Quaid and Joker actress Zazie Beetz. The nominations will air on GMA in the US and be livestreamed on ITVX in the UK, with broadcaster Charlene White and arts editor Nina Nannar presenting the special event.

ITVX will also launch a free ad supported TV channel (FAST) on February 26, which will feature a range of Oscar-nominated films from years gone by. Films confirmed to be on the special channel include Monster’s Ball (2001 Best Actress winner), Winter’s Bone (4x Oscar nominee including for Best Picture), Black Narcissus (1947 winner for Best Color Cinematography and Best Color Art Direction), and Precious (2009 Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress winner).

Can you watch Oscars 2024 in the UK?

The Oscars 2024 will be broadcast in the UK live exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX - the first time in nearly 20 years since the awards show has been on the channel. ITV correspondent will present red carpet coverage live from 9.30pm on Sunday, March 10 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV’s companion show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, will begin at 10.30pm, 30 minutes before the Oscars ceremony begins. Behind the scenes content will also be shared on ITVX throughout the evening.