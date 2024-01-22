Silent Witness fans were gutted when the second episode of a two parter didn’t air last week

Silent Witness returns to our screens tonight with the second part of Grievance Culture, which was expected to air last week.

The TV schedule has been affected by FA Cup coverage, with soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street postponed, and last week Silent Witness became the latest casualty when Tuesday’s night episode didn’t air.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode states: “Events continue to spiral at the university, and Cara becomes collateral damage. The riddle of the body in the Thames is solved. A breakthrough in the Cherry case is received from an unlikely source, but will the team get there before it is too late?”

Kevin McNally in Silent Witness

When is Silent Witness on TV?

The next episode of Silent Witness, Grievance Culture Part 2, airs tonight (January 22) on BBC One at 9pm. It is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer ahead of it airing on TV.

The episode was expected to be released the day after Part 1, on Tuesday, January 16, but it was postponed as the BBC aired the FA Cup Third Round Replay in the slot. The BBC schedule change has disrupted later episodes of Silent Witness too.

For season 27 every episode is a two-parter and they were set to be released twice weekly on Monday and Tuesday nights, with audiences watching a two part story each week.

Emilia Fox stars in Silent Witness season 27

The FA Cup coverage has thrown this out of whack, so tomorrow (Tuesday 23) instead of airing the next episode in the series, a rerun of Who Do You Think You Are?, featuring Josh Widdicombe will air instead.

Next week normal episode scheduling will resume, with two part format returning, the first episode airing on Monday evenings, and the second episode of the two part story airing the following evening.

Who is in the cast of Grievance Culture Part 2?

Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Vanessa

Ashley Margolis as Haidar Alam

Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly

Kevin McNally as Professor Peter Cherry

Alastair Michael as Velvy Schur

Aki Omoshaybi as Professor Gabriel Folukoya

John Thomson as DI Warren Bull

Isobel Wood as Celeste Locke

Kaye Wragg as Valerie Fullerton

When is the Silent Witness season 27 finale?

There are 10 episodes in the latest season of Silent Witness, and four of them are currently available to watch on iPlayer. The two episode weekly release resumes from next week, with Invisible parts one and two.