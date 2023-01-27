ITV have axed Coronation Street tonight due to the FA Cup

Coronation Street fans are being warned that there has been a major shake-up to ITV’s schedule tonight.

The popular soap has been axed on Friday (27 January). It will return in its usual slot on Monday (30 January) but it means Thursday’s (26 January) episode was the last one of the week.

Launching in December 1960, Corrie has remained an ever-present part of ITV’s schedule. However the soap can be moved around when major sports or live events take place.

Despite Coronation Street being cancelled on Friday, fans have not been left shortchanged as the episode aired 24 hours earlier in the unusual spot of 8pm on a Thursday.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

There will not be a trip to Weatherfield on Friday night. ITV has confirmed that Corrie is not on the schedule for today.

Emmerdale is still in its usual spot of 7pm to 7.30pm, so it is not a total lost cause for soap fans this evening.

Why is Coronation Street not on?

Coronation Street (Getty Images)

ITV has been forced to shake-up its schedule for Friday due to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The broadcaster shares the rights for the football competition with the BBC.

The channel will be showing four games across the weekend, starting with Manchester City vs Arsenal on Friday night. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm after Emmerdale and the game begins at 8pm, the usual time for Corrie.

ITV will show the following games throughout the weekend:

Friday - Manchester City vs Arsenal - ITV/ ITVX 8pm kick-off

Saturday - Manchester United vs Reading - ITV4/ ITVX 8pm kick-off

Sunday - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool - ITV/ ITVX 1.30pm kick-off

Monday - Derby County vs West Ham United - ITV4/ ITVX 7.45pm kick-off

The soap schedules were regularly disrupted during the Qatar World Cup 2022 but thankfully for fans, the FA Cup rounds are spread out across the season and not concentrated in one month.

Can you catch up on this week’s Coronation Street?

If you are slightly behind on Corrie, then the break in schedule due to the FA Cup offers a good opportunity to catch up. Episodes are available on ITVX streaming service.

ITVX is available on iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire stick and many others. You simply need to make an account and sign it to start watching.

When will Coronation Street be back?

ITV has coverage of a FA Cup tie on Monday (30 January) night, with Derby County vs West Ham United being televised, but Corrie will be returning to its regularly scheduled spot. The game will be shown on ITV4 and not the main channel.

The full schedule for Coronation Street next week (30 January to 3 February) is: