The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend with Manchester City and Arsenal facing each other on Friday

The two Premier League front runners will face each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. Manchester City will host the Arsenal as both teams bid to add more silverware to their collection and Arsenal will hope to end their three year FA Cup drought.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup a record 14 times with their latest success coming at the end of the 2019/2020 season. Last year, Nottingham Forest caused a devestating blow to Mikel Arteta’s squad as Lewis Grabban scored an 83rd minute winner to knock the north Londoners out of the competition in only the third round.

However, this season Arsenal are sitting top of the Premier League and have not lost a competitive fixture since early November. Manchester City are also in sparkling form, sitting five points beneath their rivals and with Erling Haaland coming off the back of yet another Premier League hat-trick, the FA Cup fourth round fixture will be one not to miss.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal...

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

The two sides will face off on Friday 27 January 2023. The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT and will take place at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium. Tickets for the fixture are completely sold out.

Erling Haaland scored another hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal?

The match will be available to watch on ITV. The FA Cup competition coverage is being split between ITV and BBC, with the BBC broadcasting Leeds’ match against Accrington Stanley and Tottenham Hotspur’s fixture against Preston North End.

ITV1 and STV will be showing the Gunners’ away fixture with coverage of the match expected to start at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those unable to watch on TV, fans can sign up for a free account in order to access the ITVX and STV Player streaming services.

Team news

These two sides have played each other 205 times in their history, including the times the two sides were known as Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick. Arsenal have won on 98 occasions while City have won 62 times. Their most recent FA Cup meet-up was in July 2020 when Arsenal won 2-0 and would subsequently go on to lift the trophy.

Mikel Arteta has said in his pre-match press conference that there is no more news on the team and no more injuries. Mohamed Elneny is still set to be watching the fixture from the sidelines as Arteta said the Egyptian player had some issues with his knee which is still being assessed.

The Gunners will also still be without the former Man City striker Gabriel Jesus who has recently revealed he expects to make his comeback in ‘four to five weeks’. Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Cedric Soares (muscular) will also be left to watch from the sides.